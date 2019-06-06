The sixth annual Kirksville Art Walk is 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Kirksville. The event is sponsored by the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce Merchants Committee, Main Street Kirksville, Kirksville Arts Association, MOSI Art Guild and Gallery 104.

Here are four things to know about this year’s event.



Finding your way around...

Maps and information about the Art Walk will be available at participating businesses, including the Kirksville Daily Express, during the event. Event volunteers will also be scattered throughout the downtown, with maps available. Or you can prepare in advance by printing your own map from the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook event page.



At the Daily Express...

Rachel Hix, of Paint the Ville, will be showing off her work and demonstrating her painting in front of the Daily Express during the Art Walk. This location will also offer snacks, refreshments and chances to win subscription prizes.



A bit of everything...

The event includes painting, balloon animals, sketching, live music, jewelry, furniture, home decor, basket weaving, rugs, tattoos, photography, glass garden flowers and more.



Summer on the Square

When it’s over, head to the courthouse lawn for a concert featuring Keota at 7 p.m.