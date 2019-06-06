The next generation of varsity

Montgomery County Youth Football will be hosting a camp and accepting registration forms for athletes in grades three through six on June 18-20 at the high school football field from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Cost is $125 and the sign-up deadline in July 5. There is also a $150 equipment deposit and checks can be made payable to MCYF. Details: troyleeball@gmail.com

Mexico Silver Hair Horseshoes

Pitching league results for June 4 include Larry Brown 7-0, Ralph Throckmorton 6-1, Eugene Freels 5-2, Ron Borscherding 4-3, Charlie Maupin 3-4, Joe Jackson 2-5, Bill Hendrix 1-6 and Louie Schmidt 0-7. Details: 573-581-8559.

One crash after the other

The annual Demolition Derby at the Centralia Fairgrounds, 402 W. Fairgrounds Rd., will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Thunderbird's coming to town

Arthur Hills Golf Course in Mexico will host the Thunderbird Open Golf Tournament on Aug. 31. There will be a 1p.m. shotgun start and sponsorship opportunities are available through the North Callaway High School Boosters Club.

Open to all interested

The Montgomery County junior high and high school softball teams will have an open field every Tues.- Thur. in June from 8:30 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. This opportunity is open to all girls grades 7-12 that would like to play softball this fall. Details: aheimer@mc-wildcats.org

Elementary running action starting

The Chester Boren Middle School Cross Country Team and Head Coach Terri Motley begin the season on Sept. 14 at the Linn Invitational at 9:00 a.m. followed by trips to the Quincy-Notre Dame Raider Invitational at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and the Fulton Invitational on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. The squad is then at the Triton Relays on Sept. 26 and the Moberly Invitational on Oct. 3 prior to competing at the Clarence Canon Conference meet at Highland on Oct. 8.

The Panthers will then wrap up 2019 with a race at Hannibal on Oct. 12 before hosting the Centralia Invitational on Oct. 15. All events are at 4 p.m. unless otherwise listed.