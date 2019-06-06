The distinction between team and individual sports can be a tricky one considering there are times when championships are awarded for both like track and field, tennis or golf.

That may not be true in every walk of life, but that's certainly the case when it comes to the Missouri State High School Activities Association. That means when searching for certain accomplishments you'd expect to find under team titles, sometimes those championships, because of the particulars of the sports, are actually listed among the individual titles.

Because of this, when speaking about the team championships won by Van-Far, even though it may seem like an omission to not mention the boys track and field team that won a Class 1 state title last year, the MSHSAA simply qualifies that accomplishment under a different standard.

While that definitely doesn't do justice to all the hard work, time and effort outgoing Athletic Director and track coach Kevin Baldwin invested in that group, it does do wonders for the legacy of Indians boys basketball coach Pat Connaway. That's because, in the history of the school, it's only made three serious title runs and they were all by the same roundball program.

Last season, 2018, was the one people reflect upon with the greatest fondness because that's when the Van-Far boys won their most recent Class 2 state championship. This year was also fairly noteworthy because the Indians finished third in the state with a squad that had lost sharp-shooter Laythan McMorris to graduation. But, before all this Brian Meny lived a rather similar existence at Van-Far in 2004 that also ended in this program laying claim to the Class 2 state championship.