Mid-Summer Classic coming up

Optimists Field will host a baseball tournament for 10U, 12U and 14U boys on July 13-14 called the Mid-Summer Classic. There is an eight team limit per division, cost is $345 and brackets will be posted by 8:00 p.m. on the Wednesday prior to the event. The first day of this tourney will consist of a pair of pool contests while day two revolves around single-elimination bracket competition. Teams are guaranteed at least three games and this event is weather permitting. Details: 573-473-0483.

Adult Co-Ed Mushball League

The Mexico Sports Authority is offering a Mushball League that starts July 29 at Optimists Fields. Games are played Mondays at 6 p.m., cost is $150 and there is a six-game guarantee. Details: moyl1@hotmail.com.

Dynamite Bash around the corner

On June 22-23 the there will be a United States Specialty Sports Association Qualifying Softball Tournament taking place at Optimists Fields on East Summit Road in Mexico called the Dynamite Bash. It is open to 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U teams, there is an eight-squad limit per division and teams are guaranteed three games. Format features two pool games on initial day and single-elimination bracket play on second. Cost is $345. Details: 573-253-3907.

A flashback to simpler times

a Co-Ed Kickball League is starting September 11 following youth league games at Optimist Fields. Squads are guaranteed fives contests and cost is $195.