Preparing for Belgian conflict

Upcoming events for the Montgomery County varsity boys basketball team include the Columbia Shootout June 22-23, the Harrisburg Shootout on June 25 and on July 8 at 10:00 a.m. the squad is scrimmaging against a team from Belgium. The next day, June 9, the Wildcats will also host a Youth Camp from 8-9:30 a.m., a Middle School camp from 10-11:30 a.m. and a High School camp from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

On the Wildcats agenda

Even though the Montgomery County volleyball program has a rather active June planned, in July its only Open Gym is scheduled for July 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. Once the Montgomery County High School Dead Week takes place from July 27- Aug. 2, there will then be the Missouri State High School Athletic Association Dead Week from Aug. 3-11 and there will probably be a parents meeting on Aug. 11. The first day of practice will then take place Aug. 12. Details: rleu@mexico.k12.mo.us

Court time coming soon

The Chester Boren Middle School Volleyball Team, coached by Nathan Watson and assistant coach Beth Fluty, starts this season Sept. 5 with a home Intra-squad scrimmage at 6:00 p.m. before the regular season starts Sept. 12 at Bowling Green and Sept. 17 at home against Montgomery County. The Lady Panthers will then host Mexico on Sept. 19 and Hallsville Sept. 24, which are sandwiched around the Troy Tournament on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

From there the squad welcomes Kirksville on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. prior to hosting its own tournament on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. and playing at Boonville on Oct. 1. CBMS's next stop takes it to Fulton on Oct. 3, on Oct. 8 the team faces Smithton at home at 5 p.m. and on Oct. 10 they travel to Blair Oaks for a 6 p.m. contest.

That just leaves the Warrenton Tournament on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. for the Lady Panthers before the play Warrenton at home on Oct. 17 and then end the regular season on Oct. 19 at the Hannibal Eighth Grade Tournament. Time to be determined. All games times are at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.