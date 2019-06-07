The athletic tradition at Paris High School is a long and varied one that dates back well over a half of a century.

When a programs background is this rich its resume' can tend to feature accomplishments from a time period when schools were classified in a completely different manner. For the Coyotes this includes its most successful program, Boys Basketball, which placed fourth in the Class M state championship tournament in 1961, and then again in 1967. Paris then matched that feat once more in 1985 by coming in fourth for Class 2A.

The Lady Coyotes Basketball program hasn't enjoyed quite as much time at the top as the boys have, but they did find a way to make some memories that were sure to last a lifetime in 1980. That was the year this squad placed second in Class 2A.

The one other run at a title Paris had was in 1995 when the boys Track and Field team finished third.