“The General”

What: Film, music

Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

How much: $7.50 to $15

About: As part of its Hot Summer Nights series, the Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform a live soundtrack to this classic Buster Keaton silent film. www.themosy.org.

Also tomorrow

Rambler’s Club 8 p.m. at Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.; free. www.rosemusichall.com.

“Cinderella” 2 p.m. at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre; $17 to $42. www.lyceumtheatre.org.

Homebrewed: “The Plagiarists” 6:30 p.m. at Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St. www.ragtagcinema.org.

Center Aisle Cinema: “Women in Space” 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway. www.dbrl.org.