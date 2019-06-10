Fresh off of winning a state title last Fall, the Mexico varsity girls softball team, as part of its offseason training program, is competing at the Centralia Round Robin today. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. for the Lady Bulldogs on the east field verses Father Tolton, at 9:45 a.m. the squad plays Silex at the same location and on the south field at 2:45 p.m. Mexico faces Linn County. The team will compete against area rival North Callaway at 12:15 p.m., as well.

Van-Far is also on-hand today at the Lady Panthers and it begins at 11 a.m. verses North Callaway on the south field. That leads into scrimmages against Father Tolton at 1:30 p.m., at 4 p.m. the Lady Indians play St. Clair and at 5:15 p.m. Van-Far faces Linn County. The final three games take place on the east field.