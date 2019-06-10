Today at the Monroe County Shootout the North Callaway varsity boys basketball team starts at 9:30 a.m. against Clark County. From there the Thunderbird's move on to face Macon at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gym and at 4 p.m. the squad plays Monroe County.

The JV doesn't take the court for North Callaway until 12 p.m. when it plays Mark Twain in the Holy Roary Gym, at 2 p.m. the team faces Monroe County in the same location and at 4:45 p.m. it will run the hardwood against a squad from Keokuk, Iowa.