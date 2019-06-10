An investigation is ongoing after a Monday afternoon crash involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer.

An occupant of the vehicle was transported by helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, while the tractor-trailer overturned.

Mexico Department of Public Safety responded at about 2:04 p.m. to the U.S. Highway 54 bypass. According to the MoDOT traveler information map, East Liberty Street from the train overpass to Highway 54 at Vandiver Village was closed in both directions.

The bypass is now reopened but traffic is slowed to one lane of traffic around the crash scene as clean-up continues.