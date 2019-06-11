An Emporia, Kansas, woman died Monday as the result of a crash, which required the use of extraction equipment and a helicopter life flight, on the U.S. Highway 54 bypass in Mexico.

Laura Ingold, 34, was driving a 2000 Buick eastbound when it crossed the centerline at about 2:04 p.m. striking the trailer of a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Courtney Williams, 47, of Mansfield, Texas.

The tractor-trailer overturned and Ingold required extraction by Mexico Department of Public Safety, according to a news release. Audrain Ambulance stabilized Ingold before she was taken to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Survival Flight.

Ingold died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. Williams had minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

Public safety and Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the bypass until 4:40 p.m. The bypass was then reduced to one lane of traffic while clean-up continued until about 6:30 p.m. The truck was carrying aluminum oxide, which was removed from the scene by A-1 Towing.