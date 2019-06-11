September Frenzy coming up

There will be an eight-team limit and brackets will be posted the Wednesday before the tournament on Sept. 7-8 when the Mexico Sports Authority organizes and operates September Frenzy for 12U and 10U boys. This is a United States Specialty Sports Association qualifier that will consist of two pool games on the first days and single elimination bracket play on day two. Cost is $345, teams are guaranteed three games and contests will be played at Optimist Field, E. Summit Rd.

Details: 573-473-0483.

Mexico Parks and Recreations

On June 22 at Arthur Hills Golf Course there will be free Kids Golf Lessons from 12-1 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. for individuals 5-10 years of age. Sign-up must be done by 5:00 p.m. on June 21 at City Hall, 300 N. Coal.

There will also be Youth Tennis Lessons offered on June 29 for grades 4-12 for $5. Beginners attend from 9-11 a.m., intermediate players participate from 5:30 p.m- 7:30 p.m. and the instructor is Brad Smith. Registration is required.

Update to Panthers scheduling

The Chester Boren Middle School Football game at Fulton on Oct. 1 is now starting at 5:00 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

No cost to you and yours

There will be a free Kids Fishing Clinic from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lakeview Park on July 24 for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Mexico Parks and Recreation is also offering a British Soccer Camp at Fairgrounds Park that individuals must register for online by June 14 at www.challengersports.com and get a free jersey. The camp will take place July 15-19, Tiny Tikes, meaning kids three to five years old, can attend from 8-9 a.m. for $96 while athletes ages five to 16 have sessions from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for $149.