The Centralia varsity boys track and field team lost a valuable member of its throwing crew when Zane Torreysone graduated at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Fortunately for all involved Columbia College Track and Field Head Coach Tracy Jex also recognized what was real and offered Torreyson an opportunity to bring his skills to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to compete starting in 2018-19, which is exactly what he did.

"Zane was a very talented athlete. We had heard about him from some of the members of our track and field team," said Jex. "He also went online and filled out a recruit information form that we received. His role on the squad was to learn from our upperclassmen about how to be a college athlete."

Results this year for Torreyson include placing fourth in the shot put with a distance of 14.08 on April 18th at the William Jewell Darryl Gourley Invite in Liberty, MO. On April 27 at the American Midwest Conference Championships in Greenville, IL., the freshman once again finished fourth in the shot put, this time charting a distance of 13.46, he was third in the hammer at 42.25 and in the discus Torreyson came in ninth with a mark of 36.63.

"Zane has adjusted pretty well. The biggest adjustment that he had to make was that the implements go up in weight," Jex said. "So in high school he threw a 12lb shot. Now he is throwing a 16lb shot, and a 2kg discus up from a 1kg. So it takes a while to get used to those implements. Off the track each freshman has to learn how to adjust to the new freedom that they have. Mom and Dad are no longer there to tell them when to go to bed or what to eat. So that is the biggest adjustment each one has to make in the first year."

During his time at Centralia Torreyson competed for Jim Newsted. In his final season with the Panthers he helped the boys team finish fifth in the state for Class 3 in 2017-18. As a junior in 2016-17 Centralia finished 15th according to www.mshsaa.org and in 2015-16 the squad came in tied for 30th with a scored of six.

"What Zane does well as an athlete is that he has a great attitude. I never saw him down or upset at practice," said Jex. "Like all freshman we would love to see Zane get stronger, and learn to get good sleep, eat well and take care of himself."

While both of the events Torreyson participated in were quite important, considering the Cougars took part in 22 events total in 2018-19, Jex's goals for him next season probably include a lot more when it comes to participation. It would also appear as though Columbia plans on expanding Torreyson's repetoire considering they started him out competing in just one event then expanded his horizon's well beyond that his next time out.

"Short term – we want Zane to be one of the best throwers in the conference. Continue to get stronger as he throws bigger implements," Jex said. "Long term we want Zane to be a national qualifier, and potential All-American. We obviously believe that Zane has all the tools necessary to get all of those goals."