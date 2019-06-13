An inmate of the Audrain County Jail died Thursday after he was assaulted by another inmate, according a report from the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department.

Ryan Wade Blair, 27, of Mexico allegedly assaulted Michael Dale Eisenhauer, 42, of rural Centralia at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Eisenhauer was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain.

Blair remains at the jail pending formal charges related to the alleged assault and death. He had been held at the jail since Dec. 22 on warrants charging him with third-degree assault on a special victim.

Eisenhauer had been in jail since March 7 on warrants charging him with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Audrain County Sheriff’s Department requested Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigate the incident.