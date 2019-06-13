The Higbee Senior Citizens Center in Randolph County will close by the end of the month, the center's Board of Directors decided Monday.

The center was told it would not be eligible for a Northeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging grant to support nutrition services for senior citizens because only one center in Randolph County can be funded and the money will go to the Senior Americans Multipurpose Center in Moberly because it serves more people, board member Ted Rathburn said.

The Higbee center was turned down for a grant in 2014. The center did not officially apply for the grant this year but had asked about the grant guidelines.

“We were notified verbally that we [wouldn’t] receive that grant, again,” Rathburn said.

The board voted to suspend all services provided by the center. The center has provided approximately 900 to 1,000 meals per month and relies on donations to pay site costs and three part-time staff.