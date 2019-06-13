Jeff Anderson hasn't seen it all since his first day on the job as a teacher nearly three-and-a-half decades ago, but there's no question the places he's been and the positions he's held have allowed him to see and hear quite a lot.

Now, after 22 years as a teacher and coach and another dozen as an administrator, the time has come for this longtime educator to step away.

"Travis Blevins will be the new Activities Director at Mexico High School. Your main goal in education and activities is to be a positive influence on the student athletes," said Jeff Anderson. "We are here to guide them and help them make decisions that will benefit their future. Working in the Mexico 59 School District has been a true blessing for myself and our family. Angie and I feel privileged to have served in our specific roles the past nine years.."

According to www.mexicoschools.net, Anderson's wife Angie has also been employed by the school district for the past nine years. This includes six years as the District Lead Nurse and three years as the middle school nurse.

"I had the opportunity to spend 22 years teaching Political Science and History and coaching Football, Basketball and Track," Anderson said. "I was a High School Principal for three years in SW Missouri and spent the last nine years in Mexico as Asst. Principal and Activities Director. All of our Programs at Mexico have improved through this time period and anytime teams and programs improve you consider it a success. I feel I was extremely blessed to serve in this School District in Mexico."

When it comes to the highlights of Anderson's career, winning state championships in softball and wrestling in 2018, as well as cheerleading in 2015, were certainly at the top of that list. He was also rather fond of the Final Four finishes that included wrestling placing second in 2017, softball finishing fourth in 2014, girls golf coming in fourth in 2017 and the cheer squad taking fourth in 2017 and 2018.

"I am planning to officiate Football, Basketball and Track this year to continue to spend time working with student athletes and coaches and enjoy being a part of high school athletics," said Anderson.

Another reason that made this the right time to step down for Anderson is that his twin sons Jake and Jon just recently graduated college. The duo are also Mexico grads and newlyweds who both played college basketball and followed similar career paths to their father, so the pride the elder-statesman of the family feels when it comes to these two has been well known for quite some time.

"Jon and Jake both graduated from College in Iowa. Jon from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa and Jake from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa," Anderson said. "Jake has accepted a High School Teaching position at Cedar Rapids Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jon is also working in education at Wright Elementary school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. My oldest Son Jason in a Manager in Columbia, MO. at Chili's."

Anderson has certainly made an impression on the people around him at Mexico, as well. This includes coaches, fellow administrators and more.

"Working with Jeff has been a truly wonderful experience. As a teacher, a student activity advisor, and a coach, I have had the opportunity to watch him be the number one fan of our students and all they do," said girls golf coach Lindsey Yancey. "He is unabashedly proud of our students and, like a proud parent, takes advantage of any and all opportunities to share the great things happening in our school. As a coach I can't begin to explain the amount of support I have enjoyed having from Jeff as my AD."