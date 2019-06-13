Games at Optimist Fields

The Mexico Sports Authority will organize and operate a softball tournament Sept. 7-8 at Optimist Fields, E. Summit Rd., in Mexico called September Frenzy. Cost is $345, event is open to 10U and 12U squads and there will be a eight-team limit. Format features two pool games on first day and single elimination bracket play on day two, brackets will be posted by Wednesday prior to tournament and teams are guaranteed three games. Details: 573-253-3907.

Mexico Parks and Recreation

Fairgrounds Park Swimming Pool Swim Lessons. Cost: $20. Session 1- Jun 17-20 and Jun 24-27, Session 2- Jul 8-11 and Jul 15-18, Session 3- Jul 22-25 and Jul 29 and Aug 1. Times for Advanced and intermediate 10:00- 10:30 a.m.; Beginner and Pre-Swimmer 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Details: 573-581-1914 or www.mexicomissouri.net.

Mexico Silver Hair Horse Shoes

League results for June 11, 2019, include Eugene Freels 5-0, Ron Borcherding 4-1, Charlie Maupin 3-2, Duane Freels 1-4 (LP 36), Louie Schmidt 1-4 (LP 30) and Rodney Brewster 0-5.

Doubles results include Brewster/Freels 4-0, Borcherding/Maupin 2-2 and Schmidt/Freels 0-4.

Details: 573-581-8559.