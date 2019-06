Current Northern Illinois University wrestler Brit Wilson had an excellent season as a redshirt freshman this year, going 23-6. This includes winning 15 of his 17 matches at dual meets, going 6-1 in Mid-American Conference action, coming out on top of six of his eight matches that ended in major decision, claiming his only technical fall and taking three of the four bouts that were decided by pin at 174 lbs. Presently the Mexico grad. is spending his summer training by himself in Alaska.