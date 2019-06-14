Jordan Fischer was fortunate to come from a strong prep softball program like Montgomery County that, at the same, also really needed her because that forced this right hander to play where she was needed most, which was behind the plate.

That wasn't the only place she played defense for the Lady Wildcats, but it's certainly where she made her mark, and because of that State Fair Community College came a calling with an offer that allowed her to keep playing the game she loved while continuing her education. Now that she's just completed her initial season with the Lady Roadrunners both sides appear happy with the decision. The only factor that appears to be somewhat of an unknown is just how far Fischer can take this opportunity.

"Jordan was a travel-ball teammate of one of my (at that time) current players. We were in need of a solid catcher, so I went to watch her play in a couple of tournaments," said State Fair Head Softball Coach Lyndsey Talbot. "She was our everyday starting catcher. She was/is more of a quiet leader. Do by example."

According to www.njcaa,org Fischer played in 47 games for State Fair this season and logged 39 hits in 129 at-bats, which equated to a .302 batting average. She also came through with a .367 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage based on charting 30 RBI, five homeruns, seven doubles and a pair of triples. She also walked 15 times and managed 30 strikeouts.

"Everything is quicker at the college level and I think it hits everyone, but she made adjustments as the season went," Talbot said. "I am very excited to watch her grow into her sophomore year. She became more vocal as the season progressed, which is what we need from our catchers."

This season the Lady Roadrunners finished with a record of 26-24 overall, 9-7 Missouri Community College Athletic Conference. This includes going 15-6 at home, 8-16 on the road and 3-2 in neutral territory.

"Jordan doesn't complain (out loud anyways lol) and that is huge. She just does what she is told and rarely does she show too much emotion, high or low" said Talbot. "I would like to see her become more vocal behind the plate and more aggressive. We will be working on that a lot in the fall. We have some quality freshman catchers coming in that I think will push Jordan, as well as, her push them. A little competition among teammates is a great thing."

State Fair ended 2018-19 with three-straight losses. Among those decision was a 17-7 defeat to Jefferson College in five innings on April 27, on May 3 the team fell to North Central Missouri College 6-3 and on May 4 the Lady Roadrunners were downed 9-0 by Jefferson College in five innings.

"Jordan will again be a key piece for us behind the plate, but I look for her to get a little more 'rest' time and hopefully get her in the line-up on those days as a DP," Talbot said. "She has a lot of pop in her bat and I look forward to that production to continue to increase. Jordan's softball career after SFCC will be up to her, we can definitely find a good fit for her at a four-year school if she so chooses."

Another factor Fischer has working in her favor is that she's near the top of her team when it comes to fielding percentage at .981, but towards the middle when it comes to errors with six. Because of her position she's not really going to get a lot of assists. That being said Fisher does lead the Lady Roadrunners with 298 putouts.