According to the following release on www.mexicoschools.net former Mexico varsity girls assistant basketball coach Roger Turner is retiring from Mexico High School after seven years teaching Social Studies:

Roger has enjoyed working for the district because of the great kids here in Mexico and the his great colleagues. At some point during retirement, he would enjoy moving to Wyoming.

Mexico High Secretary, Deb Fountain, shared, 'Roger started here as ISS teacher, which was right down the hall from the office. We visited every day about something. It didn't take long to realize he was a talker! One of the things I admired about Roger was how he connected to the high school kids during his first year at MHS. He helped coach the girls basketball team, and he loves the sport even after he has retired from coaching.

Probably the one thing at the top of my list about Roger is his keeping in contact with his former students and basketball players. I remember when he lost one of his past players to cancer and he went to south Missouri to be with the player’s family and attend the service. Hopefully, as Roger moves on, he will remember his MHS coworkers like he does with his former students! I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Gary Hagedorn, MHS co-worker and teacher, added, 'Coach Turner came to MHS Social Studies during a time of great need, and was instrumental in DOUBLING and TRIPLING EOC scores for the Department from their prior performance………..affirming once again that the ‘old school' practices of having the student’s focusing on lecture, notes, hard work, discipline, and paying attention have still not gone out of vogue in our modern era of digital tools.

How will he be missed? The ways are too numerous to list, but here is a brief attempt:

Roger has been the MHS ‘go-to’ guy for Activity Supervision for many years, giving up his evenings and weekends traveling at the drop of a hat to any away Football, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Soccer and other sports to help ensure students have a safe and memorable experiences.

As a Driver’s Education teacher, he likely possesses the funniest and yet most harrowing stories of students and learning at MHS!!! Ask him about Driver’s Ed sometime…….and hold on for the ride!!!

Among his many accomplishments is being a Co-Founder of MHS National History Day, and growing a year-long Capstone Project and national competition (from non-existence four years ago) into an on-going program. This year Coach Turner guided 160 MHS Social Studies students thru this program………...some who made it all the way to State.

Lastly, and equally as important as all of the above, the MHS Social Studies teachers who remain have had the benefit of accessing his 30+ years of experience as it has transformed itself into a more effective learning environment……...and for this…...each of us are most thankful.

Coach Roger Turner……..on behalf of MHS Social Studies……..we shall all miss your conversations, wit, and humor. Godspeed in your new adventures.

Congratulations on your retirement and thank you for the impact you have had on student learning at MHS."