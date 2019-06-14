United States Specialty Sports Association

The Mexico Sports Authority will organize and operate the Harvest Fest Baseball Tournament Sept. 21-22 for 10U and 12U Boys at Optimist Fields on E. Summit Rd. Teams are guaranteed three games, cost is $345, and format is two pool games on the first day and single elimination bracket plsy on day two. Brackets will be posted the Wednesday prior to the tourney by 8:00 p.m., all contests are weather permitting and this event is a USSSA qualifier. Details: 573-473-0483.

Competing at National event

Mexico Junior High eighth grader Jaron Thebeau recently qualified to compete at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Huron, South Dakota June 23-29 in the Boys Breakaway Roping competition. The NJHFR is the worlds largest junior high rodeo and features around 1,000 participants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia. Contestants are vying for over $200,000 in college scholarships and more than $80,000 in prizes, but must be in the top 20 to do so.

Performance times are at 7 p.m. on June 23 and at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day after that. Details: www.RidePass.com.

Lakeview Campground

Recreational camping is available at Lakeview Park by permit only in designated areas. There is a maximum stay of two weeks. Permit fees are $8 for Mexico residents or $10 for non-residents per day, all tent sites are $5 and there is a maximum of two tent sites per group. Individuals must self pay when there is not a host present. Details: www.mexicomissouri.net