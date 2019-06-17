The Mexico School District No. 59 will consider approving next year’s district budget tomorrow night. The board is required by state law to approve a final budget before the end of June.

Budget discussion started in January. The board’s April work session looked at teacher salaries, with the salary schedule approved later that month. Superintendent Zach Templeton will provide a budget update to the board before approval.

Incoming first-year teachers will make $36,000 after the board approved the $1,500 base increase. Step raises for teachers with a master’s degree or better was increased to $600 if they have been with the district for more than 10 years. The average difference between first-year and more experienced teacher salaries also slightly increased with the salary approval in April.

The board also is planning a 6 p.m. work session June 25. Agenda topics for that meeting will include further budget discussion, along with an update on the elementary reconfiguration process.

The district received a local bid from Mexico Heating Company to replace HVAC units on the Eugene Field Elementary School gym and cafeteria. It was the only bid, according to district documents. Replacement costs for the units are $65,515.

Two gym units are not cooling and a unit at the cafeteria is not providing heat. The bid cost will decrease $20,689 if the board chooses not to purchase the cafeteria HVAC unit. The bid amount for all three is still within the district’s budget, according to a bid analysis report.

The board approved a banking bid with Central Bank of Audrain County last month and will have to go through the process this month of establishing bank cards for commercial services. A commercial card is used for an organization’s purchasing, travel and entertainment, and fleet spending needs, according to a service agreement. The board also must sign a resolution with Central Bank for providing banking services for the district and who signatories are for district accounts. Those individuals will be, if the board approves the resolution, Templeton, Assistant Superintendent Larry Nelson, District Business Manager Amber Henderson, board President Dustin Pascoe and board Treasurer Kelli Teel.