Three arrests were made in the area since June 13.

MSHP had active weekend in Livingston County area

Over the last several days the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has made several arrests and responded to several accidents, including a fatality accident on June 13.

According to MSHP crash reports, troopers responded to a fatality accident on Highway 6, three miles west of Trenton. At about 5:30 a.m., on June 13, Russell L. Louderback, 61, Trenton, was driving a 1997 Ford F250 eastbound on Highway 6 when he crossed the centerline and struck a 1999 Chevy Cavalier being driven eastbound by Eric S. Virtue, 38, Jamesport, head-on.

Virtue was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. According to the report, Virtue was wearing a seat belt and Louderback was not.

At 7:57 a.m., on June 15, on Route D in Livingston County, just north of LIV 416, four miles north of Ludlow, John S. Damerall, 64, Ludlow, was driving south on Highway D when the vehicle he was driving traveled off of the west side of the road, slid and struck a road sign before coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment. According to the report he was wearing a seat belt.

Tayvien J. Helm, 18, Chillicothe, was reportedly arrested by MSHP troopers at 6:42 p.m., on June 15, in Caldwell County for a Buchanan County warrant for alleged resisting arrest and speeding, 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In Livingston County at 1:35 a.m., on June 16, troopers arrested Trevor J. 28, Keareny, for alleged Class B misdemeanor DWI; operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license; speeding, 48 mph in a 25 mph zone; no seat belt and failure to display valid plates. He was later released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Troopers also arrested Cassie K. Leeper, 36, Kansas City, at 3:35 p.m., on June 16 in Livingston County for a Daviess County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic violations and for alleged possession of a controlled substance - meth; possession of a controlled substance - narcotic; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leeper was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.