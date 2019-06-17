Bulldogs taking a break

Mexico wrestling posted to Facebook on Sunday that there would be no open mats this week and that the athletes would be back at it next week.

Mexico Sports Authority

Championship Week is the MSA's season-ending double-elimination league tournament. This year it will take place for youth baseball and softball from June 23-28.

A Kickball League will begin Sept. 11 at Optimist Fields following youth contests that will feature five games for $195. Details: 573-253-0481.

Celebrate a return to the Burn

On Aug. 9 Mexico Parks and Recreation will offer a Back to School Bash at the Fairgrounds Swimming Pool from 7-9 p.m. that will include games and prizes. Concessions will be available such as hotdogs and nachos and normal admission prices will apply.