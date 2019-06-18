On May 29 the North Callaway Marching Band left the high school on a bus bound for Florida with only one goal, perform at Disney World.

Traveling all that distance on a school bus might not have made for the most memorable of journey's, but once they reached their destination the Thunderbird's were all smiles from that point forward. The Magical Kingdom has multiple daily parades and these T-Bird's had the good fortune to be able to take part in some of that general wonder, joy and imagination.

Even though this bands standard faire is at the 50-yard line during halftime of a football game, this was a welcome departure from that and an experience these individuals will remember for some time to come.