Highway patrol ends verbal agreement with Moberly

Randolph County residents must travel to Huntsville for driver license testing after lease negotiations broke down between the city and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

There has not been a written lease agreement in place between the city and the state agency since the highway patrol has been conducting driver examinations at the Moberly municipal building, said Moberly City Manager Brian Crane. Moberly officials were concerned with lacking a legal agreement to assure the city would not be liable for the highway patrol’s operation.

“We didn’t find where we ever had an agreement with them,” Crane said. “So for decades they’ve been utilizing our space for free without any type of an agreement.”

A written agreement had not been enacted between the highway patrol and the city of Huntsville at the time of publication, City Clerk Linda Haffecke said. The Huntsville City Council will meet Thursday evening to discuss opening a new office. The highway patrol has already examined the location and lists it among its available driver examination locations.

The driver examinations had been held on Wednesday’s. The highway patrol’s absence will give the city more space for scheduled meetings, Crane said.

“A lot of times, when we need the space for meetings for different departments or training, we just don’t have it available,” Crane said.

The driver examinations will now be held at Huntsville City Hall at 205 South Main Street every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4 p.m.

“Huntsville is the county seat and people are used to going over there for certain types of functions,” Crane said.

Moberly city officials were concerned that there was not a legal hold harmless agreement, which would protect the city from highway patrol operation liabilities.

“We said we would be willing to work with [the patrol],” Crane said. “But our insurance company requires… that anybody operating or conducting business on city property has to provide us with a certificate of insurance and hold us harmless for their operations. ...They weren’t interested in doing that.”

The Driver Examination Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is responsible for all employees who administer the tests, according to the highway patrol. Examination stations are provided in each county of the state.

In the initial lease agreement, the city included a placeholder amount of $500 per month rent, though the amount was negotiable. But the highway patrol did not want to negotiate on price, Crane said.

The use of local taxpayer money to subsidize the state of Missouri with free rent is not fair considering private investors have to pay for office space, Crane said.

“If we’re providing free space to an agency, we don’t think we should be on the hook for the liability of that operation,” Crane said. “That was the sticking point. We don’t do handshake deals. That may have worked 20 or 30 years ago.”

The city would be willing to work with the highway patrol if a lease agreement were accepted, he said.

“Our attorney is still talking to theirs, and maybe someday we’ll have some relationship again,” Crane said.

