On July 8 at 10:00 a.m. the Montgomery County varsity girls basketball team will be scrimmaging at home against a squad from Belgium. Even though this team from across the pond regularly makes this trip, it stays between hotels and host homes and generally does not travel with the same athletes twice because of issues including cost. The Wildcats boys team will also be in action that day against the Belgians, which generally faces Hermann, but was looking for a new opponent this year.