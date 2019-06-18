Push it to the Limit

The Mexico Department of Parks and Recreations will be offering a Doggie Dive at the Fairgrounds Pool on Aug. 13. There is a limit of two dogs per household, dogs 20 pounds and under are welcome from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. and dogs over 20 pounds can attend from 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Cost is $5.

Click here to register

The Mexico Sports Authority will be offering a Mushball League in which teams are guaranteed six co-ed games that start July 29 at Optimist Fields. The schedule will consist of a half-dozen contests that will take place on Monday nights for $150.

Concerts in the Park

Every Tuesday the Mexico Department of Parks and Recreation wil, be offering a Concert in the Park. Upcoming offerings include July 23, Community Band, and July 30, Dave Reetz Family and Friends. Concerts start at 7:00 p.m. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain cancels show.