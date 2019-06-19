Hordes of frogs pose the greatest traffic hazard on Route J as it slopes into the Petersburg bottoms with floodwaters receding and the Missouri Department of Transportation patching up eroded roads.

The Boonville bridge over the Missouri River opened late Tuesday afternoon, connecting Boonville directly to Howard County for the first time in weeks.

Travel to New Franklin is still difficult, but Highway 87 is open to Glasgow. Missouri Department of Transportation crews were out Wednesday repairing areas where the road had eroded. Mud was piled up along the side of the road where they had scraped it off.

There was only one lane open from Howard County Road 339 to Route Z as crews laid down gravel to repair two significant erosion spots — one by the county road and another near Route Z. There was erosion along Route Z between Petersburg and Route 87, but the entire stretch of road is still drivable.

Water was still covering parts of Highway 5 and Highway 40 between New Franklin and Boonville, and that road was closed past the intersection with Highway 87. Crews won’t be able to assess the damage until the water recedes off the road, said MODOT spokesman Adam Pulley.

Pulley couldn’t immediately say how much water is still covering the highway, or how much damage there was to it and Highway 87. Water was still two feet deep over the road, but falling quickly, a MODOT crew member said on Tuesday afternoon.

The few fields that had been planted around Petersburg had corn and wheat, but most fields are bare and many are still under water. On fields where the water has receded, it left a thick layer of muddy sediment. Fields along Highways 87 and 5 were still submerged as well.