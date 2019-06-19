Keith Louder endeared himself to the community long before the Mexico varsity softball team won the 2018 state title.

But, whether or not the world at large was aware, with that championship came the announcement that Louder would not be returning as the head coach of the Bulldogs varsity baseball squad. Fortunately, it didn't take long to learn that Boys Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach Brandon Schafer would be taking over the program. While Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach Kyle Louder also stepped down, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach Deion Nunnelly stayed on and a new assistant was added

Now, after going 10-14 for 2019 and falling to Hannibal 4-3 in 13 innings in district competition, Schafer confirmed on June 3 that he would not be returning as the Bulldogs head coach next season.

In his introduction as the new Activities Director, which isn't actually official until July 1, Mexico Assistant Principal Travis Blevins was able to shed some light on this situation earlier this week.

"That was an interim position. He was only going to do that for a year to begin with," said Blevins. "It was nothing he decided to do. He just took over for that one year to help out the program because they were unable to hire that person last year. He loves baseball and loves working with the kids, but obviously, as an Assistant Principal (at Hawthorne Elementary), his time is limited. He faces his own challenges throughout the day. That's all that goes into that decision as far as him being in that spot."

Highlights this year for the Bulldogs include Ty Prince and Cody Rowe earning All-North Central Missouri Conference Honors. As for the All-Class 4, District 8 selections, those included Prince, Baylee Dukes annd Zach Watkins. Currently Mexico's offseason program is being run by assistant coaches Nunnelly and McCarty.