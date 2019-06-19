Competition is in the air

The North Callaway volleyball program will get one of its initial chances to put in work in a structured format under first-year head coach Paulette Eichman when it travels to Halllsville for the third Thursday in-a-row for a scrimmage on June 27. The squad won't be scrimmaging four weeks straight, though, because of the impending Dead Week.

Youth Athletics Opportunity

The MOCO Bombers 7U Baseball Team will hold tryouts on July 13, 2019, from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the new field behind Montgomery County Middle School. Players birthdays must be between 5-1-2012 and 4-30-2013, but players with birthdays through 4-30-2014 will be considered. Athletes are asked to bring a glove, bat and cleats, this team will begin play in Spring 2020 with about three tournaments. More tourneys and possibly league play will be added to that schedule at a later date.

Details: Text 573-808-3586.

Rules of the City

In the City of Mexico the city parks are open from 5:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. seven days a week. The one exception is the part of Lakeview Park that allows camping. Driving on grassy areas, littering and loud noises are prohibited. Beer is allowed except for the City Fields and the fenced areas of Tennis Courts. Fires are allowed only inside the designated rings. Motorized boats, swimming, ice fishing and ice skating is not allowed on the lakes and reserved times for special activities and programs get priority.

Details: 573-581-2100, ext. 235