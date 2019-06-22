‘Declare’ at Stone Church

The message for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Declare What Jesus Has Done.” Rich Baldwin will be the speaker, Jim Hannah the presider and Paulette Resch and Jeff King the musicians. Closed captioning will be available for the hearing impaired. For information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Summer music series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, continues its Summer Music Series with a concert at 7 p.m., Sunday.

Mezzo soprano Katherine Bryant, an adjunct professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, and violinist Kelley Bohling, a University of Kansas graduate in violin performance who is working on a master’s in music and running a music studio, will be accompanied by pianist Christina Liu, a faculty member of the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Summer concert events are free and open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation.

Take virtual tour of Kirtland Temple

A three-dimensional virtual tour of the Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, the first Latter Day Saint Temple, is now available online. Go to www.kirtlandtemple.org, create an account and contribute $7, which goes toward preservation efforts and is good for 24 hours of viewing. Click the circles in the video images to “walk” through the Temple. A different button specifically for group viewings requests a $25 donation.

The 3-D virtual tour can be viewed with standard monitor and keyboard or with a virtual reality headset. Buttons in the lower right corner of the screen toggle between the monitor and virtual reality headset option.