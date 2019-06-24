A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to prison in the July 2017 death of Leon Wilder of Columbia.

Circuit Judge Scott Hayes sentenced 39-year-old Richard Neal Henry to serve 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a single count of voluntary manslaughter. Henry pleaded guilty to the crime in April and was charged along with two others who have also since pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison.

Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shelabarger wrote in a press release that he hopes the sentence will provide Wilder’s family with some measure of closure.

“Richard Henry’s actions caused immeasurable pain and suffering to Leon Wilder and his family members,” Shelabarger said. “This sentence will hopefully provide a measure of comfort and closure to the family of Leon Wilder. Although their son, brother and family member died at the hands of Richard Henry, family members told Judge Hayes they wanted Henry punished and held accountable today for what he did.

“This killing was senseless and took a young man’s life for absolutely no reason and the impact radiated outward with the pain and loss.”

Justin Traughber, 38, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking in November and received deferred prosecutions on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, for a sentence of nine years in prison.

Arline Diedrich, 40, of St. Ann, also saw several charges dropped through a plea agreement with prosecutors in August 2018. She was originally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and saw both dropped in exchange for a guilty plea on a single count of drug trafficking, for which she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Wilder’s body was found July 6, 2017, on Audrain County Road 997 near the Centralia Battlefield. Authorities believed he was murdered a short distance from where his body was found, in what charging documents state was an argument over a methamphetamine deal. Evidence later led authorities to believe Henry was the man who shot Wilder.

Henry, Diedrich and Traughber had met with the victim at the Welcome Inn in Columbia to arrange a deal for meth, according to probable cause statements filed in the case. Witnesses at the hotel told authorities they saw Traughber and Henry take Wilder from the hotel at gunpoint.

