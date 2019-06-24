While the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association did just release its All-State lists last week, it has also posted its Academic All-State Honors.

Locally, for head coach Vince Wolk's Class III Montgomery County Wildcats, this included Tristan Camp, Carson Parker, Aaron Milner and Ethan Abercrombie.

As for Class IV, representing head coach Mike Rodgers and Centralia are William Rolfson, Jared Holiman and Quentin Foster.

Van-Far had several athletes make the Class II cut, as well. This included Colin Wilburn, Treyson Calwell andf Caden Wilburn.