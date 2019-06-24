Times have changed

The Mexico High School wrestling program will have open mats this weeks. Times and days include Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Mexico Area Family YMCA

From July 29- Aug. 2 the Mexico YMCA is hosting Tennis Camps, one of which is for beginners and intermediate players ages 11-13 that will run from 9:00 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Students will learn and refine basic techniques such as forehand and backhand strokes, volleying and serving. Individuals will also be taught how to score and they will play for points against other athletes at the camp.

There will also be an advanced camp that will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for kids 14-17 years old that will deal with issues such as serving techniques such as the slice, flat and kick. Individuals will also focus on overhead shots, topspin forehand grips, backhand consistency, volleying and constructing points so they have the best opportunity to win. Players will play complete matches in order to practice what they've learned. Details: 573-581-1540.

Take care of the Coyotes

The Fifth Annual Mac Donovan Golf Tournament to support the Paris High School Golf Teams will be a four-person scramble that takes place July 21 at Mark Twain Country Club in Paris. Cost is $160 per team, there will be a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start and this event has a 20-team maximum. All ages are welcome, cart rental and mulligans will be available and games and prizes will be available. Details: 573-473-2882.

It's that time to start

Montgomery County Youth Football Cheerleading is open to any third through sixth grade student that wants to cheer for the third through sixth grade football players at home and away games in Sept. and Oct. Practice is after school several days a week and there will be a cheer camp on July 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the middle school gym. Must be registered by June 28 to receive t-shirt in time for parade. Cost for cheerleading is $75 and a $100 refundable uniform deposit. Details: 314-650-2466.