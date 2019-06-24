Two teens allegedly involved in the February killing of Ta’Juan Williams at a child’s birthday party were arrested Friday. They are wards of the state and had been held in the juvenile system until Friday, so their names were not previously released. They are being held without bond at the Audrain County Jail.

Demetric Dorsey and Trebion Dorsey, both 16, were charged in February with second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempt with serious physical injury or a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon — shooting at or from a motor vehicle, at a person, motor vehicle or building resulting in death or injury.

They join Dekhise Dorsey, 17, who received the same charges after the incident, but whose case is now in Warren County after a change of venue was granted.

Complaints were filed Friday against Demetric Dorsey and Trebion Dorsey by Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger, according to court documents. Arrest warrants were issued for both teens. They are being held without bond and were to have their first court appearance Tuesday.

Further court information has been requested in the three cases.