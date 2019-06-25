A conservation area in rural Audrain County that has been the site of vandalism and illegal dumping may be sold by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Maude Shores Jacks Conservation Area, which was donated to the department by the Jacks family in the early 1970s, is one of three properties throughout the state recommended for sale. The conservation area is located at Audrain County roads 132 and 173, one mile east of Missouri Route Y, northwest of Centralia. A portion of Judith Creek runs through the area.

The Missouri Conservation Commission will make its decision 8:30 a.m. Friday during a meeting at the department headquarters, 2901 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

It is being considered for sale because of the area’s size, limited use and distance from other conservation areas, said Jennifer Battson Warren, department deputy director and realty committee chair.

“We continue to be very thankful to the Jacks family for donating it to the department,” she said.

A monument erected on the property to recognize the land donation will be moved from the Jacks conservation area to the Little Dixie Conservation Area. That way, the contribution of the Jacks family is more visibly recognized, Battson Warren said.

The amount of land in the conservation area doesn’t really lend itself to considerable wildlife, hunting or fishing access, Battson Warren said. While the conservation area doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, it is far away than other conservation areas.

“We’ve had vandalism in the past, littering in the past,” she said. “We’ve had people dumping carcasses and other things. It’s out of the way and we’re feeling we’re not doing the best we could,” she said.

The commission must make a decision on the recommended sale Friday before inquiring potential buyers.

“It’s a competitive bid process,” Battson Warren said. “The way we have been handling land disposals here the last year or so is through GovDeals.”

The property will be listed on GovDeals if the commission approves the sale. Interested parties must register through GovDeals to submit a valid bid for the land. The realty services staff will work with GovDeals to make the property available, Battson Warren said.