One and done for fun

There will be a one day tennis camp at the Fairground Tennis Courts run by Mexico High School Varsity Tennis Coach Brad Smith for boys and girls on June 29. The beginners session is at 9-11 a.m., the intermediate class is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and cost is $5. This event is open to those in grades four through 12 and is hosted by the Mexico Department of Parks and Recreation. Details: www.mexicomissouri.net

Softball tourney lies in wait

The Mexico Sports Authority will organize and operate a softball tournament for 12U and 10U girls called the Harvest Fest on Sept. 21-22 at Optimist Fields in Mexico on E. Summit Rd. Day one will consist of two pool games and day two features single elimination bracket play, thus guaranteeing three games. Cost is $345, there is an eight team limit an brackets will be posted the Wednesday before the event. Details: 573-253-3907.

Prohibited Activities

When enjoying the various trails located in the city of Mexico, the Department of Parks and Recreation does not allow motorized equipment except when they are official or emergency vehicles, a powered mobility device or a pedal assisted bicycle. Individuals enjoying the trails are also prohibited from removing any property, animals or plants from the trails. Details: 573-581-2100, ext. 235.