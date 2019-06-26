For Mexico native and Community R-6 grad Anthony Fairchild, the 2018 college football season with Westminster College was one he'll never forget, mostly because it means he's only got just one season of eligibility left.

For the year Fairchild, a strong safety who played in seven games as a junior, racked up four tackles in his third campaign, including two solo, according to https://westminster.prestosports.com.

The season before that in 2017 the former Trojan also took the field for seven games and had very similar numbers, this time charting five tackles with two solo.

Fairchild's best year was 2016-17 as a freshman because that's when he played eight games and made 10 defensive stops, six of which he charted with no help at all.

The Bluejays start 2019 on Sept. 7 at Nebraska Wesleyan, on Sept. 14 the team hosts Millsaps and on Sept. 21 Westminster travels to Iowa Wesleyan.