The last time George Caleb Bingham's famous painting "Martial Law," better known as "Order No. 11," was moved from its longtime home in the State Historical Society of Missouri's gallery, it had a highway patrol escort to Kansas City.

The painting was again taken down from its place of honor Wednesday, this time for a move across town to its — and the society's — new permanent home, the Center for Missouri Studies.

The move was the culmination of months of effort to catalog, pack and ultimately move the society's 30,000-piece art collection to the center at 605 Elm Street that will open Aug. 10.

Though other Bingham paintings have more interest in the art world, "Order No. 11" is significant for the moment in state history it portrays, said Joan Stack, art collections curator for the society.

The painting is dated to around 1868 but depicts a scene from the Civil War in 1863, when Brig. Gen. Thomas Ewing ordered the forced relocation of residents from four counties in western Missouri because of alleged Confederate sympathies. The order followed the sacking of Lawrence, Kansas, by Confederate raiders led by William Quantrill.

On the left side of the painting, one sees Union militia from Kansas wearing red leggings, Stack said. A younger man lies dead from a gunshot, killed by a militia soldier, while an older man appears ready to defend his property, as women, including an enslaved black woman, hold him back.

On the right side of the painting one sees the line of refugees fleeing eastward.

"Bingham foregrounds an African-American man and boy who are choosing to free themselves," Stack said.

The man is upset because he's moving into an unknown world, she said.

"We actually had refugees during the Civil War," Stack said.

A team from ARTworks of Kansas City Fine Arts Services had carefully removed the painting from a wall at the State Historical Society in Ellis Library at the University of Missouri.

"It's as heavy as it looked," said Mike Otto, president and chief executive officer of the company, as the team lowered the painting onto foam pads. The team attached coverings to each corner of the frame that fully encased corners. They placed the painting and frame on a pair of dollies and slowly and carefully wheeled it to a truck parked on the loading dock.

They took care to secure the painting inside the truck and with that painting alone, traveled the few blocks to the loading dock at its new home. At the Center for Missouri Studies, an elevated platform lifted team members to the back of the truck. They unloaded it again on dollies and were lowered to the ground level where they guided it into the gallery area.

It was the first of many paintings large and small, famous and obscure, to be moved before the opening of the center. Stack said most would remain in their crates for a time to become acclimated to the new climate. The galleries in the new building will be climate-controlled to gallery specifications.

"We're excited," Stack said. "We also realize the most dangerous times for artwork are moving them from one place to another."

She said any number of accidents can occur when artwork is moved.

The Bingham painting with the most artistic interest is "Watching the Cargo" from 1849. Though the appraised values of the pieces are confidential, she said it was priceless.

Two members of the ARTworks team on Wednesday carefully removed "Watching the Cargo" from a wall at the State Historical Society.

They gently placed the painting on a table on which they had placed a pad and wrapped the framed painting in plastic. They lifted it again and placed the wrapped painting in a padded, wooden crate propped at an angle in the room. Other team members bolted the wooden lid on the crate.

Josh Ware, senior art handler with ARTworks, said the most important consideration when moving art is to protect the surface of everything. Fragile frames, like those made of plaster, also require protection. Sculptures require boxes large enough so there can be fill material on each side of the piece.

Everything is planned in advance, Ware said. The movers wear gloves to protect the artwork from fingerprints and to provide a better grip.

"There's basically a system in art moves," Ware said.

Months of work led to Wednesday, said Greig Thompson, art collections manager at the State Historical Society.

"One of the biggest and most time-consuming parts was inventorying the roughly 30,000 pieces of art in the collection," Thompson said.

He said they didn't find anything they didn't know they owned, but they found 476 drawings by St. Louis artist Frank Nudescher that were listed as one item. They had to assign an inventory number to each drawing. There were pieces he hadn't seen in his 13 years there.

"We spent months and months and months conducting inventory," Thompson said. "We had to lay eyes on every single piece."

They also had to measure the pieces in order to provide dimensions to the movers.

"We took a lot of the works on paper out of their frames," Thompson said. Those would be stored flat, except when they're on exhibition.

Beth Pike, spokeswoman for the society, said security is much better at the Center for Missouri Studies, with 60-some cameras operating. The new art gallery will have 4,919 square feet of space, compared with 3,000 square feet in Ellis Library.

Many works by Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton also were placed in padded crates in preparation for the move, including "Invasion" from 1942. Possibly the most difficult painting to move will be the largest, Benton's "Exterminate" from 1941-42. Its crate is too large to fit inside the building, so it will need to be packed on the loading dock.

