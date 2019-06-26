Don't pay a dime or a penny

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed, on July 18 at MU Health Care Missouri's Orthopaedic Institute when Free Sports Physicals are performed from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. for middle and high school students. An Orthopaedic Specialist and Optometrist will be present to evaluate every athlete, as well. Information and activities will also be provided for coaches, students and parents. Details: 573-884-5122.

Safety on The Trail

When enjoying any of the trails located in the city of Mexico, the Department of Parks and Recreation asks that you keep yourself safe by always being aware of the traffic around you and exercising extra caution. To avoid an accident bicyclists should pull off the trail when stopping and always ride at reasonable speeds. To avoid pedestrians bike riders should make an advance noise like a bell, horn or voice. Anyone enjoying the trail after dark should wear reflective clothing and have appropriate light.

Those listening to a headset should keep an ear free to be sure they can interact with those coming up behind them. Details: 573-581-2100, ext. 235.

Come get your kicks

Starting on Sept. 11 following the youth league games at Optimist Fields there will be a Kickball League with a five-game guarantee. Cost is $195 and the competition is being organized and operated by the Mexico Sports Authority. Details: 573-253-0481.