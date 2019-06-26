Having earned three North Central Missouri Conference All-League Honors, four All-District selections and two All-State awards at Mexico, former Lady Bulldog Adria Costley is finally home after her first year playing for the University of Central Missouri Women's Basketball Team.

"She's been doing fine. Summer school is taking place for her at this point. Right now they've started up their Pro/Am League that they go down to. Last year they played in Springfield. This year they're playing in the Overland Park area by Kansas City," said Father, Ed Costley. "It's a good opportunity for them to play. She's been busy the past couple weeks working camps. She worked the girls camp with the little kids and she also worked the mens camp, doing a lot of working at the scorers tables."

This past season as a freshman for the Jennies Adria Costley played in 13 games for a total of 52 minutes and averaged four points a contest while going 4-of-10 from the field, which included hitting 3-of-7 three pointers. The 5-foot-8 guard also was able to pull down seven rebounds, four assists and a block according to https://ucmathletics.com.

"Other than that (Adria has) been keeping busy and working here in town, staying on top of the movie theatre," Ed Costley said.

According to a press release on https://gobison.com on May 18 Brooke Costley may a move up in the world of women's college basketball, as well, as she was hired as an Assistant Coach at North Dakota State University. Previously Brooke Costley had been a graduate assistant at Emporia State.

"It was a rush the way it all kind of happened. Her coach that recruited her from Emporia State took that job (at North Dakota State) and he said he had a plan to make Brooke a part of it," said Ed Costley. "He really likes what she knows about the game so he decided he wanted her to be part of the staff. It'll be a new challenge for her. She's done a really good job, I feel, of networking. One thing you've got to do is reach out. She's reached out to some former Mizzou coaches that are at the University of Oregon."

Even though Jory Collins had moved on to coach in Fargo, Brooke Costley continued to work with Toby Wynn at Emporia in 2018-19 and the end result was a record of 22-9 overall, 13-6 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. That league is for schools that compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Div II level. NDSU, on the other hand, is a Div. I school that went 7-22 overall, 4-12 Summit League, in its first year under Collins, meaning Brooke Costley has some work to do.

But, if she proves herself on this stage, what comes next is only going to be that much more exciting.