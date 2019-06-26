Head coach Vince Wolk wasn't new to the Montgomery Varsity Baseball Team this season, but he was in his first year atop the program.

What followed was a trip to the Class 3 Final Four that might have come to rest May 27 in O'Fallon with a 7-4 defeat to eventual state champion Blair Oaks, 23-11 overall, but will probably serve as a memory most of these players and coaches will cherish for quite some time to come.

Part of that is because of all the big wins that came prior to that, such as when the Wildcats, 17-9 overall, downed South Callaway, 24-9 overall, 9-2 on May 22 at home in the Quarterfinals or when the squad bested Whitfield, 9-7 overall, 13-1 in Sectionals at the Warriors.

Montgomery County also had earned its share of individual accolades and that train just kept on rolling last week when the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its Class 3 Team. Among those featured on the First Team for the Wildcats were Seniors Catcher Hyrum Bishop and outfielder Colin Parrish.

"Hyrum Bishop is our filed commander and controls the whole defense. He also has called his own game since he was a freshman," said Wolk. "Colin Parrish is the best hitter that I have ever seen in high school. Great approach at the plate and rarely strikes out. He was our non vocal leader this year."

Wildcats Senior Pitcher Tristan Camp and Junior Infielder Ethan Abercrombie were also part of the Second Team. Earning Honorable Mention Status was Junior Pitcher Blake Yelton.

"Tristan Camp has been a workhorse on the mound for four years and hit for power and average this year. He left leading the school in strikeout. Blake Yelton is a hardworking young player that pitched amazing through our playoff run. I have high hopes for him next year," Wolk said. "Ethan Abercrombie is a vocal leader that always stays positive on both offense and defense."

Montgomery County officially finished fourth in the state for Class 3 after falling in the consolation game to Saxony Lutheran 9-1 on May 28 in O'Fallon.

"Our Senior class will be missed on the field. They have help turn the program around they can in to program during a down time and by the time they left, they had two conference titles and a final four appearance," said Wolk. "They will leave the program with high expectations and something to strive for."