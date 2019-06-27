A Muslim civil rights group is calling for a hate crime investigation after a woman said a man harassed and pulled a gun on her and her two children in downtown Columbia because she was wearing a hijab.

Heba Jassim said she was driving south Monday evening on Providence Road on her way to the Islamic Center of Columbia when a white male driving a late 1990s or early 2000s gold Buick sedan pulled up behind her in an aggressive manner. She said she was obeying all traffic laws and did nothing to provoke the man.

“I don’t know why,” she said. “I was driving 35, which is the speed limit, and he wanted to pass me. I was driving on the right so he got a chance to drive next to me. He looked at me and gave the middle finger to me. I was like why, what’s going on? I was driving legally.”

The man then pulled in front of Jassim and slowed down, she said. She passed and tried to leave him behind, but he sped up and pulled dangerously close behind her in the left turn lane near the intersection of Providence and Locust Street.

“He stopped behind me and started pointing at me like he wanted to grab my attention,” Jassim said. “So I opened the window and said, 'Really, are you threatening me?' And he said ‘yes.’ I said ‘why’ and then he pulled a gun. And he was laughing. I don’t know why. Is he insane or is he normally like that? I don’t know.”

Afraid for the safety of herself and her 12- and 15-year-old children in the car with her, Jassim took out her phone and threatened to call the police. Before she could, the man then turned around in the parking lot of Midwest Petroleum and sped away in the other direction in his pickup, Jassim said.

“I was really shaken and kept asking why,” Jassim said. “It’s a gun, and I kept thinking is this what really just happened to me? The girls were terrified and said mommy please drive, drive, he’s going to kill us. I said no, we didn’t do anything to him.”

The family drove to the mosque located on Fifth Street, and after speaking with others, called police.

Jassim believes the man targeted her because she was wearing a hijab, a traditional covering for the hair and neck worn by Muslim women, and his actions constitute a hate crime.

The incident drew the attention of the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, one of the largest civil liberties and advocacy organizations for Muslims in America, which issued a news release early Wednesday in response.

In the release, organization Executive Director Faizan Syed calls on city officials to set a meeting to discuss safety and security of the Muslim community in light of the incident and years of FBI data showing a rise in hate crimes.

“We believe that what started out as road rage quickly escalated to a hate crime as the man seemed to only target her after he saw that she wore the hijab,” Syed said. “We call on city officials and the police department to take this case seriously and respond accordingly.”

Jassim and Iman Eldeib, who was with Jassim when police arrived at the mosque to take the report and is assisting her as an advocate throughout the ordeal, said they initially felt officers did not seem to take the case seriously.

“In the end, and I’m paraphrasing, he essentially says we are going to try and find this guy and tell them to ‘knock off the craziness,’” Eldeib said. “It was a very disappointing and deflating feeling because we felt we were not being taken seriously, and what happened was not being considered a serious situation.”

Eldeib said, however, that those concerns were put to rest after Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones reached out to her Wednesday and assured her the agency would investigate thoroughly. She said the chief confirmed detectives are working the case and he also offered a meeting with the victim and children to alleviate any concerns they might have.

“I can say that I’m very pleased with the response of our city and police department to the concerns we brought up and that this now can be looked at as a positive example of how a city and police department should respond to a situation like this,” Eldeib said. “I’m grateful and highly look forward to improving things for everyone in the future.”

Jones also said the department takes the incident, the safety of the Muslim community and all Columbia residents seriously. He said investigators will look for any violation of law that may have occurred, including a hate crime, which is a class D felony in Missouri.

“We will investigate the incident, starting with the statement provided by the victim,” Jones said. “At this point, we will consider all motives. I am reluctant to share any details of the investigation. I don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. The responding officer reported this incident as a law violation and it was reassigned to an investigator.”

Police have not indicated if they will seek FBI assistance at some point, but The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 also makes it a federal crime to cause bodily injury or attempt to do so using a dangerous weapon because of race, religion, national origin or other protected class.

The man has been described by the victim as white, with blonde hair and arm tattoos. Other details were not available because he was inside a vehicle. There is also believed to have been a passenger in the car. Jones said he will try to see if surveillance footage collected from near the scene can yield a better description.

Jassim said at this point she only wants to see the man arrested, so that others in the community are not subjected to the threatening behavior he displayed.

“I hope they catch him. He doesn't have any right to do that to another person even if it’s not me, even if it’s not a Muslim, white or black or any kind of person. He doesn't have the right to do that. It’s not legal to do that. It’s not right.”

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1817