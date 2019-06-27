After a prep career spent playing for John Klekamp at Montgomery County, Corey Kroll had the good fortune to be able to parlay his physical abilities into a scholarship to play football at Westminster College in Fulton, MO.

This past season, his second with the Blue Jays, the former Wildcat played in nine games and made 11 total tackles, 10 of which were solo. Kroll stands in at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and plays cornerback for Westminster. Because of an injury that he sustained in high school Kroll didn't take the field at all for the Blue Jays last year, but he is looking forward to playing more with each passing season from this point forward.

Upcoming games for Westminster, which competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Associations third division, include a league home game against St. Scholastica on Sept. 28 at noon, on Oct. 5 the squad has a conference contest at Greenville and MacMurray comes to town on Oct. 12. Games are at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted.