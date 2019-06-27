A Fulton teen drowned in North Moreau Creek in Moniteau County on Wednesday night.

Bradley Hall, 17, of Fulton, jumped into the water near Kiely Ford Road, a few miles west of California, around 8 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He struggled in the water before going under, and didn’t come back up, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services in California.

This was the first drowning the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F has responded to this year.