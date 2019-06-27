Fighting Colonels need a Skipper

According to a post on Facebook, the Missouri Military Academy is looking for a varsity baseball coach. The schools ideal candidate would hold a teaching position at MMA and have previous coaching experience. Responsibilities include teaching sportsmanship, instilling discipline and the importance of academic success, helping young athletes learn values and achieve self-esteem and increase skill levels. Details: https://www.missourimilitaryacademy.org/apps/jobs/

Call if you have questions

The Mexico Department of Parks and Recreation asks that you please keep etiquette and safety in mind when use the city's trails. Citizens are encouraged to bring their own kayak or canoe to enjoy the lakes, or their own BBQ grill or family games to enjoy the parks. There are plenty of nice spots for a picnic or take photos. Individuals are just asked to please follow the park rules and regulations and keep the parks clean. Details: www.mexicomissouri.net.

There is still some time

Montgomery County Youth Football is open for sign-ups until July 5 for individuals entering grades three-six. There is a $150 refundable equipment deposit at sign-up, cost is $125 and there will be a camp for all players. Checks should be made payable to MCYF. Details: 636-359-0616.