A property dispute over a half-dead tree led to a Thursday evening grass fire in the 400 block of Maple Street.

Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the fire at about 8:57 p.m. The fire was lit at the base of a partially dead tree. The fire was put out and there was no further property damage and no reported injuries.

The fire was part of an ongoing dispute between two people who have ownership of the property, according to the incident report.