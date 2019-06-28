After a prep career spent dominating the gridirons of the Eastern Missouri Conference for former North Callaway Head Football Coach and new Thunderbird's Athletic Director Kevin O'Neal, running back Adam Reno is still proving to be a two-way threat now that he's playing for Westminster College.

This past season with the Blue Jays the sophomore, who stands in at 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, played in five games and made two tackles, one of which was solo. Reno also ran the ball for 42 yards and received one kick return.

Upcoming games for Westminster include a visit from conference foe Martin Luther on Sept. 19, on Sept. 26 the team is at Minn. Morris in league action and on Sept. 2 the Blue Jays welcome Crown (Minn.) for an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game. The squad will then end the regular season at Noerthwestern (Minn.) on Sept. 9. All four games start at noon.

