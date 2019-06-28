Mexico School District No. 59 online registration for the 2019-20 school year opens Monday around 8 a.m. Online registrations are available through Aug. 9. Walk-in registration begins July 29, and the first day of school is Aug. 21.

Parents of returning students are encouraged to log-in to the parent portal on the district website and select “Online Registration.” The “submit” button must be clicked to complete the process.

Families who have changed addresses over the summer will be asked to provide proof of residency in person at their child’s or children’s respective school or schools. New families to the district will be set up with access to the registration forms using the parent portal. If parents do not have a working email address, the building secretary will assist parents with registration forms. New families will need to provide proof of residency and immunizations. Proof of age for incoming kindergarten students also is required.

A Spanish interpreter will be available for all families at Hawthorne Elementary School Aug. 5-6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All offices throughout the district will be closed Aug. 15 for meetings.

Open Houses will take place 6-7 p.m., Aug. 19, at Eugene Field and Hawthorne elementary schools; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 19, at McMillan Elementary and the Early Childhood Center; 5-5:45 p.m. for sixth-graders, and 5:45-6:30 p.m., Aug 19, for all other grades at Mexico Middle School; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 13, for the Mexico High School freshmen walkabout; and 5-6:30 p.m., Aug. 21, for all high school students and parents.